Snowbound Books celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowbound Books celebrated Independent Bookstore Day with some community-focused events.

Three local authors had signings, there was a scavenger hunt and drawing and a golden ticket was hidden in the store. In addition to Independent Bookstore Day, this was a celebration of the current owner’s purchase of Snowbound Books.

The current owner said she worked there for 25 years and owned it for 10. She said that dealing with the accounting side of things is worth it for the memories.

“My most favorite part is, I met my husband here, he proposed to me here,” said Dana Welshans, Snowbound Books owner. “I’ve made some of my best friends here. This place is just my heart.”

Snowbound Books is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

