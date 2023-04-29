Slushy weekend with a snowy start to the work week

Wet and slushy conditions continue into the weekend with rain in the central and east with snow in the west. That trend will continue into Sunday but rain lightens up in some parts of the day but resurges Sunday night. As things cool down on Sunday chances of snow rise in the central and east by Monday evening with things looking to wrap up by Tuesday. The highest amounts of snow will be in the far western counties in Gogebic and Ontonagon.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate rain in the central and east with snow in the west

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; snow chances in the west with rain starting in the evening in the central and east

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; cooler air that leads to moderate widespread snow

>Highs: Mid 30s to Low 40s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; snow and rain tapering off throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Calmer conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.