North Star Academy hosts Night of Art and Talent

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The North Star Montessori Academy held their Night of Art and Talent to show parents what their kids have been up to.

The event had art and music-based activities including collaborative murals, make-your-own trading cards, and an art show. Organizers wanted to get the kids involved in school activities and give them something to look forward to.

North Star k-12 Art Teacher Lauren Tilma said she utilizes the student choice method of teaching. She teaches specific materials and techniques, and the students can do what they want with that knowledge. She said this show was a great way to show parents what the kids have been up to.

“This is a good opportunity for the kids to show off what they have learned and what they enjoy,” said Tilma. “They all choose their own pieces for the show, I really didn’t have any say in what went in it. I think that’s a cool skill for them to practice too, curating their own artwork and their own art show.”

This was a donation-based event, and all earnings went back into the art programs.

