Nation Outside hosts prison reform round table

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nation Outside ended their trip to Marquette with a roundtable discussion about prison reforms.

State Representative Jenn Hill said she joined in on the conversation in hopes of learning issues the public is facing. Those in attendance told stories of their loved ones who have been impacted by prison systems.

Members of the public in attendance were given an opportunity to start a dialogue with Representative Hill on the process of passing the bills.

“We heard from workers at the facilities, as well as people who have family who are serving time. It’s been a very important conversation,” said Rep. Jenn Hill, 109th State House district. “There have been bills that have been introduced and I’m having a chance to learn more about what those bills would do and how they’d directly impact people here in the Upper Peninsula.”

Nation Outside representatives spoke about ending life without parole for underaged people, ending solitary confinement, and increasing access to vital documents (such as State IDs).

