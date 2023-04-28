UP Paper plants 200 trees in Manistique

A U.P. Paper employee plants a tree
A U.P. Paper employee plants a tree(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Paper planted 200 trees in Manistique Friday.

U.P. Paper manufactures about 100,000 tons of 100% recycled paper every year. Though it already saves about 5,000 trees a day by recycling paper, it wanted to do even more for the environment. The company planted 200 trees on its own property and at the Head Start Early Childhood Center, Schoolcraft Medical Care Facility, the Manistique Housing Commission, and St. Francis de Sales.

U.P. Paper says it’s especially important to plant trees in the Upper Peninsula.

“Planting trees - there’s nothing wrong with that” said Lars Dannberg, U.P. Paper president and CEO. “Especially up in this part of the world where there has been lots of cutting of wood in the past.”

U.P. Paper hopes to plant trees in Manistique every spring.

