Taking UMT to new heights with NMU’s SISU Innovation Institute
TV6′s Clint McLeod and Elizabeth Peterson go through a creative thinking process
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is keeping organizations, committees and the community relevant through the SISU Innovation Institute.
Just one of a number of initiatives at the institute, the creative thinking process takes participants on a journey to improve their missions and purpose.
Director of SISU Bill Digneit takes TV6′s Clint McLeod and Elizabeth Peterson through the process, finding ways to improve and grow Upper Michigan Today.
Watch all the action it today’s four parts of the show.
You can learn more and be a part of Innovation Week at NMU, May 8-10.
