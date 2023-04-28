Taking UMT to new heights with NMU’s SISU Innovation Institute

TV6′s Clint McLeod and Elizabeth Peterson go through a creative thinking process
Clint McLeod and Elizabeth Peterson visit the SISU Innovation Institute on the campus of Northern Michigan University
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is keeping organizations, committees and the community relevant through the SISU Innovation Institute.

Just one of a number of initiatives at the institute, the creative thinking process takes participants on a journey to improve their missions and purpose.

Director of SISU Bill Digneit takes TV6′s Clint McLeod and Elizabeth Peterson through the process, finding ways to improve and grow Upper Michigan Today.

Watch all the action it today’s four parts of the show.

You can learn more and be a part of Innovation Week at NMU, May 8-10.

Bill takes UMT to new heights through their design thinking process
The crew takes what they know about viewers and their thoughts on UMT to the next step
Bill, Elizabeth and Clint wrap up the design thinking process with ideas and plans for the future

