Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is hosting Night Under the Stars Gala

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. hospital is hosting a gala this weekend.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is hosting the Night Under the Stars Gala fundraiser on Saturday. There will be raffles, a prize wheel, a gourmet dinner and a cash bar. There will also be a dueling piano bar show.

This gala is a fundraiser for the hospital’s radiology department. They will upgrade its dated x-ray machine, fluoroscopy machine and portable x-ray machine.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says this is a chance for the hospital to make positive connections with the community.

“We really believe at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital that we’re a cornerstone to this community,” said Andy Bertapelle, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital CEO. “Being involved with the community is very important to us. This gives us that opportunity to sit down, have a fun night with the community, have some conversations and just be the community.”

The Night Under the Stars Gala will be Saturday, April 29 from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Inwood Township Hall. The gala is sold out, but you can still participate in the online auction or call the hospital at (906) 341-3200 to make a donation.

