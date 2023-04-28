Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is hosting Night Under the Stars Gala

A Night Under the Stars
A Night Under the Stars(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. hospital is hosting a gala this weekend.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is hosting the Night Under the Stars Gala fundraiser on Saturday. There will be raffles, a prize wheel, a gourmet dinner and a cash bar. There will also be a dueling piano bar show.

This gala is a fundraiser for the hospital’s radiology department. They will upgrade its dated x-ray machine, fluoroscopy machine and portable x-ray machine.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital says this is a chance for the hospital to make positive connections with the community.

“We really believe at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital that we’re a cornerstone to this community,” said Andy Bertapelle, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital CEO. “Being involved with the community is very important to us. This gives us that opportunity to sit down, have a fun night with the community, have some conversations and just be the community.”

The Night Under the Stars Gala will be Saturday, April 29 from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Inwood Township Hall. The gala is sold out, but you can still participate in the online auction or call the hospital at (906) 341-3200 to make a donation.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Carlson, Tia Trudgeon, and Charlie MacIntosh in front of the Nahma Inn.
The Nahma Inn looks ahead to full summer schedule... despite ghost activity
It's important to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and...
Drinking water warning issued for Wakefield
This included new information on Houghton's Darkstore lawsuit with Walmart, bidding for the...
Houghton County leaders provide updates on upcoming projects, issues at Wake Up Keweenaw panel
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Light to moderate showers mainly in the Western U.P. Friday before widespread rain and snow to...
Rain mostly west Friday, before ramping up with snow this weekend

Latest News

Nation Outside Traveling Town Hall visits Marquette
Nation Outside Traveling Town Hall visits Marquette
Marquette Community Baby Shower returns for 28th year
Marquette Community Baby Shower returns for 28th year
Whole Health department at Iron Mountain VA offers movement classes for veterans
Whole Health department at Iron Mountain VA offers movement classes for veterans
Hiawatha Wellness to host Mind, Body and Spirit Fair
Hiawatha Wellness to host Mind, Body and Spirit Fair
Marquette Range Bank to highlight importance of financial literacy
Marquette Range Bank to highlight importance of financial literacy