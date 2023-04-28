Negaunee Lakeview Elementary 4th graders plant marigolds

Students filled their cups, planted and watered the seeds, then left their pot in the greenhouse to grow.
Students filled their cups, planted and watered the seeds, then left their pot in the greenhouse to grow.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lakeview Elementary fourth graders are doing their part to beautify the parks.

Negaunee Beautification Committee Organizer Anna Mattson said this is her 11th year of helping students grow flowers. She said it’s important for the kids to learn to give back to their community.

Students filled their cups, planted and watered the seeds, then left their pot in the greenhouse to grow.

Students said they enjoy planting the marigolds.

“It’s just so cool to watch it go through the stages and then turn into something beautiful from just a tiny little seed,” said Lily Schaeffer, Lakeview Elementary fourth grader.

Fellow Lakeview fourth grade student Avalyn Morey’s favorite part is seeing the plant grow.

“I like watching it grow and when it grows, I like looking at the beautiful colors of it,” said Morey.

The students will be planting the marigolds at Miners Park in Negaunee during the last week of school.

Mattson says the Negaunee Beautification Committee meets at 6:30 pm the third Wednesday of the month. Locations vary but can be found on their Facebook page.

