Negaunee church holds Workers’ Memorial Day service

People attending the Workers' Memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Negaunee.
People attending the Workers' Memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Negaunee.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is international Worker’s Memorial Day, and a church in Negaunee is remembering those who have died or have been injured in workplace accidents.

St. John’s Episcopal Church held the service today. The church also partnered with local union leaders to raise awareness for workplace safety.

Local Union Representative Adam Saari said worker safety is a big priority.

“Whenever you’re on a job site and somebody’s injured or somebody dies, it’s devastating to you as a worker and devastating to the families and the people and friends around you,” said Saari. “We really need to just, no matter how we do it, be safe.”

The service had two guest speakers from local union branches. They talked about advancing worker rights and reducing workplace injuries and deaths.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Carlson, Tia Trudgeon, and Charlie MacIntosh in front of the Nahma Inn.
The Nahma Inn looks ahead to full summer schedule... despite ghost activity
It's important to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and...
Drinking water warning issued for Wakefield
This included new information on Houghton's Darkstore lawsuit with Walmart, bidding for the...
Houghton County leaders provide updates on upcoming projects, issues at Wake Up Keweenaw panel
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Light to moderate showers mainly in the Western U.P. Friday before widespread rain and snow to...
Rain mostly west Friday, before ramping up with snow this weekend

Latest News

Russ Youngstrom was the Keynote speaker at this year's Bay College safety conference.
Bay College’s annual Safety Conference hosts keynote speaker
The class covers the rules of being a handler and what's needed to pay attention to for a pet,...
Superiorland Pet Partners to hold free therapy pet handler class at Aspirus Keweenaw
The charging station arrived without some components needed for installation, and a telephone...
City of Hancock to install downtown EV charger after resolving installation issues
Superiorland Pet Partners to hold free therapy pet handler class at Aspirus Keweenaw
Superiorland Pet Partners to hold free therapy pet handler class at Aspirus Keweenaw