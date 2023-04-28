Negaunee church holds Workers’ Memorial Day service

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is international Worker’s Memorial Day, and a church in Negaunee is remembering those who have died or have been injured in workplace accidents.

St. John’s Episcopal Church held the service today. The church also partnered with local union leaders to raise awareness for workplace safety.

Local Union Representative Adam Saari said worker safety is a big priority.

“Whenever you’re on a job site and somebody’s injured or somebody dies, it’s devastating to you as a worker and devastating to the families and the people and friends around you,” said Saari. “We really need to just, no matter how we do it, be safe.”

The service had two guest speakers from local union branches. They talked about advancing worker rights and reducing workplace injuries and deaths.

