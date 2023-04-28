Nation Outside Traveling Town Hall visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nation Outside Traveling Town Hall is in Marquette to spread the word about incarceration in Michigan. It wants to educate the public about bills and legislation that advocate for those individuals.

Nation Outside is a statewide advocacy organization led entirely by those impacted by justice and those formerly incarcerated.

The traveling town hall took place in the Peter White Public Library’s community room. There was music, paintings provided by the University of Michigan Prison Creative Arts Project (PCAP) and poetry readings.

One focus of the event was to explain the Second Look Sentencing Act. This act would allow incarcerated individuals to petition for a sentence reduction after serving at least 10 years, so long as they are no longer a threat to the community.

“That would bring some much-needed hope,” said Bonnie Zabel, Nation Outside Northern Michigan regional coordinator. “To both our incarcerated individuals and to the loved ones that support them.”

Nation Outside’s goal is to educate the public about what it is like for incarcerated individuals in Michigan. It also wants to create a station for advocacy in the Marquette area.

Nadia El Anani, the Adolescent Redemptive and Restorative Program (TAARP) president, said their role at this event was to educate.

“It’s really important for people to understand, not only how our loved ones on the inside are treated, but… the bills and legislation available that we need support for,” said El Anani.

Nation Outside brought paintings done by incarcerated individuals, courtesy of PCAP. The Marquette Poets Circle wanted to partner with Nation Outside, so the members wrote original poems based on their interpretation of each painting.

“I don’t think that people get an opportunity to learn about this information firsthand from people who deal with it on a daily basis,” said Marty Achatz, Peter White Public Library adult programming coordinator. “Being able to use poetry and music and art as a vehicle to get people into a space where they can learn about this is really fulfilling.”

Nation Outside will be hosting additional events on Friday.

These can be found on the Nation Outside Facebook Page.

