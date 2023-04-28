Nation Outside holds resource fair in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nation Outside continued their visit to Marquette Friday afternoon with a resource fair.

Nation Outside is a statewide organization led entirely by those impacted by the justice system and those formerly incarcerated.

Friday’s resource fair was in partnership with U.P. Michigan Works. Attending agencies provided benefits and resources to the community, especially those that provide second chances in education, employment, housing and voting.

“I think the biggest takeaway is to understand that our incarcerated individuals are people, and the length of time that Michigan incarcerates our individuals needs to be re-looked at and a couple of legislative bills that we have right now are an avenue to provide that,” said Bonnie Zabel, Nation Outside Northern Michigan regional coordinator.

There’s one more event for Nation Outside Friday. It’s a round table open discussion on the cost of incarceration at the Crib in Marquette. It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m.

