Marquette church hosts book sale fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A church in Marquette is selling books to raise money for women’s education and equity.

First Presbyterian Church in Marquette is hosting it’s annual spring book sale. The sale is organized by the Marquette branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). AAUW organizers say they seek to promote equity and higher education for women.

Book Sale Chairwoman Renee Leow said it’s important to support women in the community.

“We should be helping one another. We should be raising women and girls up and supporting them, whether it be through education, education scholarship or just through simple training,” said Leow. “We have to support one another and we have to support one another within our community.”

All proceeds raised from the event will go towards AAUW programs and scholarships. Saturday, there will be a “Super Saturday” sale from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.

Marquette AAUW Scholarship applications are currently open. Click here for more information about the AAUW and available scholarships.

