LNL: 2024 Presidential hopeful Asa Hutchinson speaks to Local News Live exclusively

By Local News Live Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his run for the 2024 Republican nomination for President this week. He visited the Local News Live studios and sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor and national correspondent Debra Alfarone.

In the interview, he laid out his potential path to the presidency, detailed what sets him apart from Republican frontrunners and talked about what he would do with the debt ceiling.

Watch Part 2 of the interview:

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Carlson, Tia Trudgeon, and Charlie MacIntosh in front of the Nahma Inn.
The Nahma Inn looks ahead to full summer schedule... despite ghost activity
It's important to boil water before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and...
Drinking water warning issued for Wakefield
This included new information on Houghton's Darkstore lawsuit with Walmart, bidding for the...
Houghton County leaders provide updates on upcoming projects, issues at Wake Up Keweenaw panel
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Light to moderate showers mainly in the Western U.P. Friday before widespread rain and snow to...
Rain mostly west Friday, before ramping up with snow this weekend

Latest News

Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill promises to lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
Lawmakers say the legislation would save parents significant money
Bill would lower childcare costs for families, increase pay for workers
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
2024 race heats up
Limestone professor talks about developments in 2024 presidential race
Unions across Michigan are celebrating a victory after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation...
UP union members react to ‘Right to Work’ law repeal, calls it a ‘win’