Kingsford surprises 5-year-old prom mini queen with custom-made doll

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Natalie Gasperich is one of the youngest members of this year’s prom court at Kingsford. She is five-years-old and has several congenital birth defects, including cerebral palsy.

“It is a really special moment for her and for our family. She is a definite girly girl. Sylvie, her friend from church, has been really awesome. It has been a big blessing to have her and celebrate this,” said Emily Gasperich, Natalie’s mother.

Natalie was selected as the prom mini queen from Woodland Elementary School. High school students surprised her with a custom-made doll that looks just like her. Wheelchair, braces, and all.

“It is hard to find toys that she can identify with. To have a doll that is just like her, down to the surgery scars, I’m sure it means a lot to her,” Gasperich said.

The school selects two children from Woodland to serve as the prom mini king and queen every year. Junior class Advisor Kim Shilton says she is excited to share this moment with Natalie and her parents.

“We definitely want this to be a special event for Natalie. I mean who doesn’t? What little girl doesn’t love to dress up and wear a crown? She gets to feel special for a day, and the same with the high school kids. They love to dress up and they want to do this,” Shilton said.

The doll was custom-made by a non-profit called “A Doll Like Me” based in Wisconsin. Shilton reached out to the owner online with the idea of making a doll for Natalie after seeing a segment on PBS.

“When she got back to me, she said her wait time for a doll was four years,” Shilton said. “I said don’t worry about it. She came back and said no, this is a really special event and I want to make this happen for you. She finished the doll in record time.”

The doll was given to Shilton and the school free of charge. Natalie will be on the runway Saturday night at Kingsford’s junior prom, with her friend, and former prom queen Sylvie Ellis right beside her.

