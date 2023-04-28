Impacting rain and snow this weekend as April draws to a close
Slushy, wet travel through the early days of May with accumulating snow west and rain/mix east.
A strong Central Plains-based system approaches Upper Michigan Friday night, capable of producing moderate to heavy rain and snow -- total weekend precipitation could exceed 2″ in areas west, plus weekend snow up to 12″ or more in the highlands west. A potentially soaking, snowy end to April in the U.P. -- continuing over to the first days of May.
Tonight: Rain showers mostly west with mixed rain-and-snow transition west late
>Lows: 30s West/40s East
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy mixed rain and snow west, light to moderate rain showers east; cooling down; breezy
>Highs: 40s/50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; windy
>Highs: 40s
Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with more widespread snow; windy
>Highs: 30s/40
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow diminishing in the afternoon; breezy
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder
>Highs: 50s
