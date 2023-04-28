Impacting rain and snow this weekend as April draws to a close

A strong Central Plains-based system approaches Upper Michigan Friday night, capable of producing moderate to heavy rain and snow -- total weekend precipitation could exceed 2″ in areas west, plus weekend snow up to 12″ or more in the highlands west. A potentially soaking, snowy end to April in the U.P. -- continuing over to the first days of May.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive

Tonight: Rain showers mostly west with mixed rain-and-snow transition west late

>Lows: 30s West/40s East

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy mixed rain and snow west, light to moderate rain showers east; cooling down; breezy

>Highs: 40s/50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; windy

>Highs: 40s

Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with more widespread snow; windy

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain/snow diminishing in the afternoon; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday and Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 50s

