Gov. Whitmer announces new acting director of EGLE

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer selected Aaron Keatley as the acting director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) as Dan Eichinger takes a new opportunity as vice president of governmental and external affairs for Ferris State University.

“Dan Eichinger has been a staple of this administration since day one,” said Governor Whitmer. “He has led the DNR and EGLE with grit to make the state he calls home a better place. I know that generations of Michiganders will feel the impact left by Dan’s work as they enjoy our lakes—both Great and small, and forests that go as far as the eye can see. We are going to miss Dan as he takes a new role continuing to make a difference for Michigan and we wish him the best of luck.”

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Aaron Keatley served as chief deputy director at EGLE prior to taking the role as acting director. He was responsible for the management of Michigan’s environmental programs and the coordination of the many environmental challenges that require concerted efforts among multiple partners and stakeholders. Aaron holds a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife and fisheries management from Michigan State University. He also earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Kentucky.

“I appreciate the opportunity to bridge the transition of filling the director position, which is expected soon. I am also grateful for the leadership Dan provided to the department over the last few months and wish him the best in his next endeavors,” said incoming Acting EGLE Director Aaron Keatley. “The talented team here at EGLE is committed to our mission of protecting Michigan’s resources and our citizens. We will continue to carry forward the governor’s vision to protect our state’s resources and ensure Michiganders have what they need to build their lives in our state.”

Dan Eichinger, who is currently serving as the acting director of EGLE, has taken a position outside of state government. Dan was one of the first members of the governor’s cabinet after being selected as the director of the Department of Natural Resources in 2019. As director of DNR, Dan oversaw the largest investment in Michigan’s history in state and local parks. It was a feat nearly a decade in the making after a 16-member Michigan State Parks and Outdoor Recreation Blue Ribbon Panel sent a report to then-Governor Rick Snyder in 2012 recommending much-needed investments in the safety and maintenance of, and access to, parks and recreation spaces. The new investment will help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources address a significant backlog of infrastructure, repair, and maintenance needs at 103 existing state parks.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as the steward to our state’s natural resources,” said Acting EGLE Director Dan Eichinger. “I appreciate Governor Whitmer’s trust and confidence in me to do this work day-in and day-out as we protect and preserve the incredible beauty of this great state for generations to come. From our Great Lakes to the streams that flow through our communities, our way of life is defined by these waters. I want to thank all of the dedicated public servants at EGLE and DNR for their work and wish them the best as they continue this mission.”

The governor will announce a permanent director for the department in the coming weeks.

