DWOS couple prepares for fundraising dance competition

This year’s event is happening May 24 and May 25 at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre
The couple has been working hard since March 1 on their dance and fundraising for the U.P. Home, Health & Hospice event
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jolene Kunde and Josh Thatcher have been practicing with their dance pro since March 1, all in preparation for this year’s Dancing with Our Stars fundraising event. Kunde and Thatcher will be performing a ballet to music from Blank Panther.

They stopped by the TV6 Morning News to highlight their moves, promote upcoming fundraisers and talk about the experience so far.

To keep up on their progress and for event information, click here

