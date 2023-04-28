DWOS couple prepares for fundraising dance competition

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jolene Kunde and Josh Thatcher have been practicing with their dance pro since March 1, all in preparation for this year’s Dancing with Our Stars fundraising event. Kunde and Thatcher will be performing a ballet to music from Blank Panther.

They stopped by the TV6 Morning News to highlight their moves, promote upcoming fundraisers and talk about the experience so far.

