City of Wakefield continues testing water, boil advisory still in place

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Wakefield is continuing to test it’s water after samples came back positive for E. Coli on Monday.

The city conducted routine testing of it’s municipal water supply on Monday. The test, referred to as a Bacti-Test, specifically looks for Coliform. However, the test can also indicate the presence of E. Coli.

Since E. Coli and Coliform are strains of bacteria, the test requires an incubation period of 18 to 24 hours. After the incubation period on Wednesday, the city was notified that the test came back positive for E. Coli at the city’s water source point.

The City’s source water sampling point is where the raw water from the aquifer enters the water system before the addition of chlorine and fluoride.

The City then began communicating with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. The Gogebic Range Water Authority was also notified, coordination efforts continued throughout Wednesday evening, and critical customers were notified.

Out of an abundance of caution, Kleiman Pump and Well Drilling inspected the wellhead and disinfected the well casings and well shaft. The inspection and disinfection work was completed on Thursday and staff is continuing to work with the firm to investigate further.

On Wednesday, the city pulled four water samples, as directed by EGLE, for testing. The samples were drawn at the source point (pre-treatment) and in two locations on the distribution side (post-treatment).

These tests were pulled before the disinfection took place.

Friday, the city received the test results, which indicated a positive for E. Coli at the source of entry and negative results for the samples taken post-treatment.

A second set of samples was collected Friday and the results are expected in the morning hours of Saturday, April 29. The city will continue to test the water daily until negative test results are seen at all testing points.

Once there have been negative test results for over two consecutive days, the boil advisory may be lifted. The boil advisory remains in place for the City of Wakefield.

