City of Hancock to install downtown EV charger after resolving installation issues

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Hancock is preparing to install its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station.

The station was planned to be installed earlier this week. However, officials say some problems have put the installation on hold.

“They need to add a telephone pole in that area, UPPCO does,” added Hancock City Manager Mary Babcock. “And they did have to do some changes to the charger itself because it did come without certain components.”

The pole would provide power to the charging station. It is a ChargePoint level three charging station, the same model that was made available in Houghton in January. It will be located on the northeast corner of the city parking lot on Franklin Street, at the corner of Tezcuco Street.

“Besides visitors coming to the area,” said Babcock. “I also think that it can help residents who come downtown. They can do two things at once: get their vehicle charged, and also do some business in the downtown district.”

A grant from the Charge Up Michigan program and UPPCO shouldering some of the costs made this installation possible. The grant was originally for a level two charging station but was converted to a level three.

“It has taken us over a year to have it placed in the parking lot,” continued Babcock. “The process has been difficult due to the supply chain with ChargePoint.

Babcock says the charging station is planned to be installed and usable by next Friday.

