Zumbathon raises food for a good cause

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prepare to get your groove on for a good cause on Thursday evening.

NMU Rec Sports and Marquette Ending Hunger are hosting a Stress Buster Zumbathon event. It will feature a performance from the NMU Hip Hop Dance Crew. There will be a new speaker system with music from a variety of artists.

The event is open to the public. The only requirement is that you bring a non-perishable good that will be donated to Marquette Ending Hunger.

“The Zumbathon is like a concert except instead of people just sitting back and listening they all get to be participants, instead of just sitting back and watching the person on the stage get to dance everybody gets to dance,” NMU Rec Sports Zumba Instructor Mark Shevy said. “You don’t have to do whatever the person on the stage is doing you can have your own style. It is just to get in and enjoy listening to the music and be a part of the moment.”

The Zumbathon is Thursday evening from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. at NMU’s Vandement Arena.

