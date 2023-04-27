Whole Health department at Iron Mountain VA offers movement classes for veterans

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Every Thursday, veterans meet in the Whole Health wing of the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center for movement classes. The simple yoga or tai chi routine can help a veteran with flexibility and chronic pain.

“I lost the use of my left arm. I couldn’t raise it past my shoulder. Now, I can raise it over my head,” said Mark Letendre, a yoga participant.

Letendre said participating in the weekly yoga has helped him regain his independence.

“Now I can actually carry a grocery bag. I can bend over and tie my shoes. I can spend time with my grandchildren. I can now just enjoy doing things,” Letendre said.

The whole health program has been at the VA hospital since 2017. Yoga teachers like Misty Tabonatti create detailed workout routines that benefit each veteran.

“I try and base the routine on what the patient needs, the veteran, not just a specific area each time,” Tabonatti said.

Thursday’s session included three veterans; each have been attending the whole health classes for more than a year.

“Just knowing that I have some place where I can get treatment and know that there are people that care in the community has been a big help for me,” said Jacob Nisiewicz, a yoga participant.

Many veterans who attend the Whole Health classes suffer from back pain or joint stiffness. For U.S. Coast Guard veteran Brad Nelson, he uses yoga as more than just a treatment option.

“I incorporate the things we do here almost every day,” Nelson. “That has really helped with my lower back pain. I have gotten more flexibility as well.”

Nelson said he is excited that he can now get back into skiing. Tabonatti says plans for a brand-new whole health building at the VA are in the works, with construction hoping to start in 2026.

