US-41 lane closure for Massie Road work starts Monday in Houghton County

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), crews working for the Houghton County Road Commission will construct a box culvert at the intersection of US-41 and Massie Road in Houghton County.

The work, part of a project to repair storm sewer along Massie Road, will require a long-term lane closure on US-41.

County: Houghton

Highway: US-41

Closest town: Chassell

Start date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Estimated end date: June 2023

Traffic restrictions: One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained using temporary traffic signals.

Safety benefit: The project will provide a long-term replacement for storm sewer damaged in the June 2018 Father’s Day Flood and increase the resilience of the infrastructure.

