Rain mostly west Friday, before ramping up with snow this weekend

Light to moderate showers mainly in the Western U.P. Friday before widespread rain and snow to end April.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
A Northern Plains system lifts northeast towards Upper Michigan Thursday night, spreading a batch of light-to-moderate rain overnight. The rain band recedes towards the west end of the region for much of Friday, as the system departs north of the U.P. Following Friday night is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain and snow -- total weekend precipitation could exceed 2″ in areas west, plus weekend snow up to 12″ in the highlands west. A potentially soaking, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain showers and patchy fog

>Lows: 30s/40

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers and stray afternoon thunderstorm mainly west; mixed rain and snow west late; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow west; cooling down; breezy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; milder

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 50s

