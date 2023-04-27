Rain mostly west Friday, before ramping up with snow this weekend
Light to moderate showers mainly in the Western U.P. Friday before widespread rain and snow to end April.
A Northern Plains system lifts northeast towards Upper Michigan Thursday night, spreading a batch of light-to-moderate rain overnight. The rain band recedes towards the west end of the region for much of Friday, as the system departs north of the U.P. Following Friday night is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain and snow -- total weekend precipitation could exceed 2″ in areas west, plus weekend snow up to 12″ in the highlands west. A potentially soaking, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain showers and patchy fog
>Lows: 30s/40
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain showers and stray afternoon thunderstorm mainly west; mixed rain and snow west late; seasonably warm and breezy
>Highs: 50s/60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow west; cooling down; breezy
>Highs: 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery
>Highs: 40s
Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery
>Highs: 40
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; milder
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 50s/60
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild
>Highs: 50s
