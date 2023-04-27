Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process

Latest News

Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from...
Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison
Community members could walk around Quincy Street with their furry friends while also learning...
Dial Help holds third annual puppy parade for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Hancock
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
Under oath, writer E. Jean Carroll took the stand in a New York courtroom and said Donald Trump...
E. Jean Carroll testifies in Trump civil lawsuit
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years in sexual abuse case