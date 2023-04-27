The Nahma Inn looks ahead to full summer schedule... despite ghost activity

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon spends the night ghost hunting at the haunted hotel
Kelly Carlson, Tia Trudgeon, and Charlie MacIntosh in front of the Nahma Inn.
Kelly Carlson, Tia Trudgeon, and Charlie MacIntosh in front of the Nahma Inn.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAHMA, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the U.P.’s most haunted hotels is looking ahead to a summer of activities, despite ghost activity.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by The Nahma Inn to experience the ghosts for herself before the hotel enters its busy season.

Ghost hunter/former Nahma Inn employee Kelly Carlson recaps her numerous ghost experiences at the hotel, while owner Charlie MacIntosh adds that he’s never felt threatened, unsafe, or any negative energy around the ghosts in the hotel.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon spends the night at The Nahma Inn to watch for ghostly activity.

MacIntosh and Carlson say that higher levels of energy in the hotel bring out more ghost activity. So when the rooms are fully booked or there’s a concert happening at the general store next door, you’re more likely to leave the haunted B&B with a ghost story of your own.

MacIntosh adds that the haunting has become an attraction to customers and that the potential of ghost sightings doesn’t deter people from staying at the hotel.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Ghost Hunter Kelly Carlson and Nahma Inn Owner Charlie Macintosh about their experience with ghosts at the hotel.

Though the hotel is still in its winter hours, The Nahma Inn has a full lineup of concerts this upcoming season:

May 12: Ben Guage

May 13: G-Weezy comedy

June 1: Mia Brown and the Nashville Hit Men (’70s classics)

June 10: Sandy Blumenfeld and Pat Niemesto (Annual Bass Tournament)

June 23-24: Nahma Music Fest

July 7: Matthew Szlachetka and Sara Aila (Nashville)

July 22: Mulebone (New York Blues)

August 11: Kraig Kenning (Smooth Blues Folk)

September 9: David G Smith (Blues Folk Americana)

October 20 or 21: Fellow Pynins and Ian George (Americana)

You can check out the Nahma Inn and book a room online at nahmainn.com.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
Our next system which is set to bring chances of rain and snow
Mild day before rain and snow moves in
Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
On Instagram, Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay: ' It was my honor to be your QB’

Latest News

Aspen Ridge Parent Andy Haavisto talks about her experience as a parent of students in the...
MARESA special education millage - a parent's perspective
Zack Sedgwick and Greg Nyen break down the MARESA special education millage on Upper Michigan...
Breaking down the MARESA special education millage
Upper Michigan Today Thursday, April 27
Upper Michigan Today Thursday, April 27
Details of a new program designed to address the childcare shortage in Marquette County
Childcare SPARK extends deadline for new childcare providers