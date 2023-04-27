Marquette Range Bank to highlight importance of financial literacy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April is financial literacy month. Range Bank in Marquette said understanding financial literacy at a young age is key to future success.

The bank said it’s important for young people to understand the difference between a checking and savings account.

Range Bank has a program where it meets with local high school students five times a year to educate kids on how to manage their money.

Range Bank’s Marketing Coordinator Hanna Westra said the classes for high school students feature a wide range of financial topics.

“Right now, we do an intro to credit so mainly talking about credit scores and credit reports,” said Westra. “We also like to Touch on credit cards just because with high schoolers a lot of times they are the ones that they get marketed to once they graduate and they can end up in some tricky situations, so we want to make sure that once they graduate.”

Westra also expressed that she hopes to add more topics that will lead young people to financial freedom in the future.

