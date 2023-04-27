Marquette Community Baby Shower returns for 28th year

Pregnant parents, and those with baby's six months or younger are able to participate.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Community Baby Shower is back, and they’re setting it up as a drive-through this year.

Participants will remain in their cars and drive to each booth. There will be handmade clothes, burp cloths and at the end, there will be a “large gift” such as a bassinet, a highchair or a car seat to choose from. Everything provided at the shower has been donated by members of the community.

The shower is open to the community, however Community Baby Shower chair, Barbie Dupras, would like to remind you to call to register beforehand. There are a couple of spots left, and a waitlist you can be added to if you’d like.

“The most important part of the event is celebrating,” said Dupras. “That this community celebrates its youngest newest citizens and welcomes them into our community. That’s the most important part, and that moms and dads feel supported by the community.”

The baby shower will be on Friday, May 19, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marquette.

The event will be going on rain, snow or shine, so organizers encourage participants to dress accordingly. Pregnant parents and those with babies six months or younger are able to participate.

Call Barbie Dupras at the Community Action Alger-Marquette Offices at 906-228-6522 extension 253 to register or be added to the waitlist.

