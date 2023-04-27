MARESA special education millage approval would have long-term impact on schools, taxpayers

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger special election millage vote on Tuesday will decide whether more of your money will help support special education classes in the two counties.

Andy Haavisto is a parent of two children who attend special education classes at Aspen Ridge in Ishpeming Township. She says the classes are teaching her kids lifelong skills.

“Special education is not just a daycare you put your kids into,” Haavisto said. “We are working with them to learn skills, emotional regulation, social and academic skills. We are teaching them how to function within their world.”

MARESA Superintendent Greg Nyen says schools get funding from three revenue streams.

“We have a local millage of two mills that has been on the books since the state identified that level in 1995, we have state funds that are contributed on an annual basis and we have federal dollars that are contributed on an annual basis,” Nyen said.

MARESA says special education services in Marquette and Alger counties are underfunded by $4.8 million. Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) Superintendent Zack Sedgwick says it hits his district especially hard.

“MAPS is responsible for roughly half of that deficit,” Sedgwick said. “We experience nearly $2.5 million of a shortfall in special education funding each year which obviously impacts all students because we are taking that money from the general fund.”

Haavisto says more special education funding will help her children. “My children want the same thing that everyone wants,” Haavisto said. “They want to have fun, they want to spend time with their peers, they want to feel production and happy and accomplished with themself. The special education gives that to them, and I want to see them grow and thrive.”

If approved the millage would cost the average homeowner of a $200,000 dollar home 42¢ per day, which is $150 dollars a year for 20 years. To vote in the May 2 special election you can visit your local polling location in Marquette and Alger counties on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

