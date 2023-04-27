Man convicted of violent rape, murder released after more than 50 years in prison

Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from...
Carl Macedonio, a man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971, has been released from prison.(Utica Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UTICA, N.Y. (Gray News) - A man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971 was recently granted parole.

The Utica Police Department in New York notified residents that Carl Macedonio, 75, has been released from jail and is calling the area home.

Macedonio was paroled after being in prison for more than 50 years.

Authorities said he was convicted of murder in the killing of 18-year-old Christina Ferrara on Long Island. He was also convicted of committing other violent rapes.

According to Utica police, Macedonio is a registered level 3 sex offender and must disclose where he is living, with the department sharing his address on Wednesday.

In 2020, the Ferrara family started a petition on change.org opposing Macedonio being granted parole.

“For the protection of our society, justice demands that this repeated rapist and murderer serve the maximum prison term given to him at the time he was sentenced for this malicious crime,” the family shared.

Macedonio was reportedly sentenced to a minimum term of 33 years to a maximum term of life in prison with previous attempts at parole denied.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process

Latest News

Community members could walk around Quincy Street with their furry friends while also learning...
Dial Help holds third annual puppy parade for Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Hancock
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
Under oath, writer E. Jean Carroll took the stand in a New York courtroom and said Donald Trump...
E. Jean Carroll testifies in Trump civil lawsuit
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Ex-UCLA gynecologist sentenced to 11 years in sexual abuse case