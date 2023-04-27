Initial mixed precipitation Thursday with messy weekend ahead

Winter weather hazards for the upcoming system
Winter weather hazards for the upcoming system
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first round of precipitation has arrived with more on the way throughout Friday and this weekend. Rain and snow will move through on Thursday and move out of the region by the afternoon with the next round of rain on Friday morning. As we progress into the weekend more chances of mixed precipitation linger with more chances of snow predominantly in the central and western counties. Snow amounts have been varying over the past few days but some areas can anticipate close to several inches mostly in the western counties.

Thursday: Mixed precipitation in the morning; partly to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered light to moderate rain showers

>Highs: Low to High 50s; isolated Low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; moderate rain bands with mixed precipitation and chances of snow late in the day

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers in the west and central counties with mixed precipitation elsewhere

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lingering snow chances in the western and central counties

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; diminishing rain showers

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Warming air with partly to mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: 50s/60

