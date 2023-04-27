Hiawatha Wellness to host Mind, Body and Spirit Fair

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A health and wellness fair is coming to Gladstone this weekend.

Hiawatha Wellness is hosting a Mind, Body and Spirit Fair this Saturday. Over 30 vendors will sell everything from crystals and jewelry to singing bowls and specialty gifts. There will also be a host of speakers, Reiki masters, psychics and mediums.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity to learn more about wellness modalities.

“For people who don’t understand wellness modalities like reiki, hands-on healing, and crystals, just come on in and feel the energy,” said Debra Martin, Hiawatha Wellness owner. “There’ll be a lot to learn. Ask your questions, get your answers and pick up on all the good energy.”

The Mind, Body and Spirit Fair will be this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Escanaba Chamber of Commerce. Admission will be $5.

