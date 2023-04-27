Great Lakes Recovery Centers receives funds for new John Kivela Center

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Centers, Inc. (GLRC) has announced that funding has been pledged to continue the transformation of their newest location in Negaunee into the John Kivela Center.

The center will provide a campus model of behavioral health care for residents of Marquette County and beyond.

According to a press release from the organization, the transition of the former Teal Lake Medical Clinic from UP Health Systems in 2022 was instrumental in GLRC’s vision of creating a regional behavioral health campus.

Although significant renovations need to be completed to transform the 33,000-square-foot facility into a regional behavioral health campus, the building is in the ideal location, right off of US 41, adjacent to GLRC’s Adolescent Services Center on the border of Ishpeming and Negaunee.

GLRC began renovations in January of 2023, while simultaneously looking at securing funding for the multi-million dollar project. Early conversations with the West End Health Foundation, resulted in a $300,000 pledge to be paid out over five years.

Continued conversations with the State of Michigan secured $2.8 million from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, under the leadership of Director Elizabeth Hertel. GLRC continues to work with local and state funders for the remainder of the funds needed to complete this project.

Once fully renovated, the John Kivela Center will house a residential treatment facility for women with substance use disorder issues. Check out GLRC’s website to learn more about the new center.

