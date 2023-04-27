Feeding America to visit Dickinson, and Luce Counties Thursday
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry events will take place Thursday.
The first distribution event is in Dickinson County; it will be located at the Dickinson/Iron Community Service Agency Warehouse at 621 North Hooper Street in Kingsford. Distribution will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT.
The second event is in Luce County; it will be located at the GCCP Dunlap Center in Newberry. Distribution there will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Both of pantries are drive-thru events, it is requested that those picking up items please stay in their vehicle.
