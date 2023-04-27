Escanaba Department of Public Safety welcomes new K-9 officer

K-9 Officer Cigo
K-9 Officer Cigo(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety added a new member to its team.

A Belgian Malinois called Cigo is the newest K-9 officer in the department. He joined the team Wednesday and according to his handler, Officer Austin Young, he already feels right at home. As a dual purpose K-9, he will assist officers with drug detection, tracking and apprehension.

Officer Young says Cigo will be a valuable addition to the department.

“In our community and around the United States, there are a lot of big drug issues and there are a lot more K-9s that are becoming a part of the police world,” said Young. “It’s going to be exciting for the department to be able to get out there and take some narcotics off the streets.”

Cigo is currently the only K-9 officer at the Escanaba Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
Our next system which is set to bring chances of rain and snow
Mild day before rain and snow moves in
Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
On Instagram, Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay: ' It was my honor to be your QB’

Latest News

District 2 Commissioner Joel Keranen is working with authorities to evaluate the drainage...
Houghton County commissioner provides updates on District 2 flooding cleanup
Teal Lake Project receiving $300,000 from the West End Health Foundation.
Teal Lake project receives $300,000 from West End Health Foundation
Range Bank checking depots and withdraw slips.
Marquette Range Bank to highlight importance of financial literacy
Light to moderate showers mainly in the Western U.P. Friday before widespread rain and snow to...
Rain mostly west Friday, before ramping up with snow this weekend
Donations can be made at the Escanaba Country Club
Escanaba Country Club raising money for Delta County Junior Golf Association