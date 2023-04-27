Escanaba Department of Public Safety welcomes new K-9 officer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Department of Public Safety added a new member to its team.

A Belgian Malinois called Cigo is the newest K-9 officer in the department. He joined the team Wednesday and according to his handler, Officer Austin Young, he already feels right at home. As a dual purpose K-9, he will assist officers with drug detection, tracking and apprehension.

Officer Young says Cigo will be a valuable addition to the department.

“In our community and around the United States, there are a lot of big drug issues and there are a lot more K-9s that are becoming a part of the police world,” said Young. “It’s going to be exciting for the department to be able to get out there and take some narcotics off the streets.”

Cigo is currently the only K-9 officer at the Escanaba Department of Public Safety.

