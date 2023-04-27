Escanaba Country Club raising money for Delta County Junior Golf Association

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth golf league is coming to Delta County this season.

Kids 9 to 18 can sign up for the Delta County Junior Golf Association. The six-week league will start with two weeks of lessons before a series of four tournaments.

Kids will also receive golf gifts such as tees, balls, or towels. Escanaba Country Club is raising money to make sure all the kids get a gift.

“We’re taking donations from the public and from members just to give back to the kids,” said Jeff Rae, Escanaba Country Club director of golf and general manager. “We want to continue to grow this. The game of golf has grown so much over the last three or four years. These are our future golfers.”

You can drop off donations at the Escanaba Country Club. Checks should be made out to the Delta County Junior Golf Association.

You can also sign your young golfer up for the league at the country club, the Gladstone Golf Club, Terrace Bluff, or the Highland Golf Club.

