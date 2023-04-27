City of Marquette Election Board verifies voting accuracy for May 2 election

The Election Board goes through each individual machine to ensure it is getting all the votes counted accurately.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette Election Board met to verify the accuracy of election machines for the upcoming city election on May 2.

Public Accuracy Tests are set up to verify the accuracy of the machines prior to each election. The Election Board puts through test ballots, then goes through each individual machine to ensure it is getting all the votes counted accurately.

The meeting was open to the public and all were welcomed to attend.

“There are a lot of different layers and levels to security in elections, whether they’re local or at the county level, or the state level,” said Kyle Whitney, City of Marquette clerk. “Almost all of that is public. A lot of people don’t realize that they can join in that process and witness that process,” said Whitney.

The City Election will take place on May 2.

