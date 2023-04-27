Childcare SPARK extends deadline for new childcare providers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The message has been loud and clear, Marquette County is facing a childcare shortage. Community leaders are listening and through a pilot program, Childcare SPARK, are hoping to increase the number of home providers, ultimately giving more options to parents struggling to find care.

Christopher Germain, CEO of the Lake Superior Community Partnership and Zosia Eppensteiner, CEO of the Community Foundation of Marquette County sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to talk more about the program, the benefits and why they’re extending the application deadline.

Click here for more information on Childcare SPARK.

