Breaking down the special education millage: what it means for school districts and taxpayers in Marquette and Alger Counties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents in Marquette and Alger Counties will vote for or against a special education millage increase on May 2.

MAPS Superintendent Zack Sedgwick and MARESA Superintendent Greg Nyen talk to Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today about the effects the millage will have on the school district and taxpayers. Plus, Aspen Ridge parent Andy Haavisto shares her experience as a mom to two boys in the special education program at their school.

Traditionally, special education programs in schools are underfunded. The millage would use taxpayer dollars to fund special education programs in 13 schools in Marquette County.

By law, special education programs require a certain amount of funding. Right now, that money is being pulled from other parts of the school’s budget.

This takes away from programs like band or art.

If passed, the special education millage increase will provide $1.5 mil for special education services. That translates to $150 per household valued at $200k via property tax payments.

Parent Andy Haavisto has two boys in the special education program at Aspen Ridge Elementary School.

She says special education programs are very different today than what they used to be, and that early intervention is proven to be important to the adult life of a person with special needs.

Since entering her children in junior kindergarten, Haavisto has noticed an increase in their independence and says her kids are learning to lead meaningful and fulfilling lives.

The special education millage is going over voters in Marquette and Alger Counties on Tuesday, May 2. It will last for 20 years. You can learn more at www.maresa.org.

