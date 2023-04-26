Velodrome moves to new home

Velodrome Coffee Company
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. coffee shop has changed locations.

Velodrome Coffee Company was located on Washington St. in Marquette. Wednesday, the shop moved to Third St. where Jimmy John’s used to be located. The new location will offer more space, more seating and a more comprehensive food menu.

The move comes after Velodrome received the Match on Main Grant from the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. The coffee shop will use the grant money for interior improvements and the creation of a compost collection area.

Velodrome says the new location will bring a new wave of customers to the shop.

“Already today it was fun to see the mix of people,” said Brice Sturmer, Velodrome Coffee owner. “[There have been] tons of college kids but also lots of retired people and young families and young professionals. Kind of the full gambit. I’m excited to see all those people coming down.”

Velodrome’s new location is at 1125 N. Third St. They are open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekends.

