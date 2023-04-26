US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering

Federal authorities in Michigan have filed charges against nine people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal authorities in Michigan filed charges Wednesday against nine people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines.

The nine agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies, according to documents filed simultaneously in federal court in western Michigan.

Diesel Freak LLC, based in Gaylord, has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine. Accurate Truck Service, based in Grand Rapids, and a related company, Griffin Transportation, have each agreed to pay $500,000, court filings show.

Diesel Freak conducted remote engine reprogramming and counted Accurate Truck and Griffin Transportation as customers, authorities said.

Diesel engine modifications can “improve the horsepower, torque, fuel efficiency or other characteristics of diesel engines,” the government said in the charging document. “These unlawful modifications result in a dramatic increase in multiple pollutants being emitted by each vehicle.”

Diesel Freak rigged at least 362 vehicles, the government said.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten and the Environmental Protection Agency planned to hold an afternoon news conference to discuss the case.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

FILE- This June 24, 2010 file photo shows, the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in Covert,...
Company seeks first-time restart of shuttered nuclear plant
FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery
FILE - Rick Johnson chairs the committee as it meets before a capacity crowd in Lansing, Mich.,...
Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe
gavel
Man pleads no contest in killing of Detroit news anchor