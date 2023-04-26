The UPside - Jim Martindale

By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’ve all heard age is just a number, but a volunteer is proving that you can be physically active and put your experience to use at all stages of life.

At 86-years-old Jim Martindale is an active and valued part of Northern Michigan University’s ROTC program.

Jim served in the Marines, then had a career in law enforcement. After retiring, he moved back to Marquette and got involved in the senior scholarship program through NMU. He found the Military Science class and figured with his experience, he’d fit right in. Nineteen and a half years later, Jim is still right there with the students getting up early and doing physical training three days a week, taking part in labs where students practice tactics, marching, and even going to field exercises at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Jim says he feels universally accepted and encouraged by the students in the program.  Volunteering his time, life experience, and knowledge, to help students prepare for their future, Jim Martindale is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

The UPside - Jim Martindale
The UPside - Jim Martindale
Ryan Report 4-23-23 Thomas Zurbuchen Ph.D.
The Ryan Report - April 23, 2023
Ryan Report 4-16-23 John Korhonen
The Ryan Report - April 16, 2023
The UPside - Beyond 26