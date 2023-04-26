The UPside - Jim Martindale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - We’ve all heard age is just a number, but a volunteer is proving that you can be physically active and put your experience to use at all stages of life.

At 86-years-old Jim Martindale is an active and valued part of Northern Michigan University’s ROTC program.

Jim served in the Marines, then had a career in law enforcement. After retiring, he moved back to Marquette and got involved in the senior scholarship program through NMU. He found the Military Science class and figured with his experience, he’d fit right in. Nineteen and a half years later, Jim is still right there with the students getting up early and doing physical training three days a week, taking part in labs where students practice tactics, marching, and even going to field exercises at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Jim says he feels universally accepted and encouraged by the students in the program. Volunteering his time, life experience, and knowledge, to help students prepare for their future, Jim Martindale is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

