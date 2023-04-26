UP Rainbow Pride sells shirts for Pride Fest

U.P. Rainbow Pride shirts.
U.P. Rainbow Pride shirts.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Rainbow Pride is preparing for this year’s Pride Fest in Marquette.

U.P. Rainbow Pride is a nonprofit working to create a safer, more supportive and empowering Upper Peninsula for the LGBTQ+ community. The organization is currently selling t-shirts to raise money for Pride Fest. Pride Fest connects Marquette LGBTQ+ members to each other and to the greater Marquette community.

U.P. Rainbow Pride says wearing the shirt sends a positive message to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think especially in rural areas, like our area, it’s really important for people to know that they’re welcome and safe,” said Alex Lehto-Clark, U.P. Rainbow Pride secretary. “If they see something that’s so directly Pride related, they know they can come here, they can visit and they can feel safe.”

Pride Fest is scheduled for June 10 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. To pre-order a Pride Fest shirt, click here.

