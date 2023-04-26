Traffic stop leads to Grand Ledge officer delivering pizza

“We heard the pizza was still warm!”
Traffic stop leads to Grand Ledge officer delivering pizza
Traffic stop leads to Grand Ledge officer delivering pizza(Pexels)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge police ended up delivering pizza after arresting the delivery driver Saturday.

Officer Devereaux and K-9 Thor arrested a delivery driver on April 22 after discovering the driver had outstanding warrants.

When Devereaux discovered the delivery driver was en route to a home—she and Thor took the initiative and completed the delivery themselves.

“We heard the pizza was still warm!” said Grand Ledge Police Department.

