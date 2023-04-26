Snowbound Books to celebrate independent book store day

The authors of these three books will be at the event Saturday for a signing.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette business is showing its love for independent bookstores this weekend.

Snowbound Books on Third Street in downtown Marquette is holding an independent book store day on Saturday. The event will have an author signing featuring three U.P. authors.

The authors featured are Carrie Pearson, BG Bradley and Amanda Chaperon. There will also be books for sale, giveaways and fun activities for all who attend.

“I think it is nice to bring the community together,” Snowbound Bookseller Gretchen McKenzie said. “Reading is such a solitary thing that it is nice to get people all out together and meet the others and have a nice time with each other.”

The free event is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Snowbound Books on Third Street in downtown Marquette.

