Slippery end to April begins Thursday with rain, snow and gusty winds

A cold northwesterly wind ahead of an advancing high pressure over the Canadian Prairies triggers an array of pop-up rain/snow showers in Upper Michigan through Tuesday. But, as high pressure builds into the region, the precipitation dries out towards Wednesday. A midweek reprieve takes effect before a system leeside of the Canadian Rockies brushes mixed rain and snow over the U.P. Thursday. Following on Friday is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain, then a transition to the wintry mix through Sunday -- potential stormy, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow mix moving in west late and spreading east towards Thursday morning; south winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/mix early, diminishing midday followed by a round of rain later in the afternoon; warmer and windy

>Highs: 50s/60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, with light to moderate intensity mainly west; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; cooling down; breezy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; milder

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s/60

