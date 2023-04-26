Slippery end to April begins Thursday with rain, snow and gusty winds
Slushy and wet road conditions possible as total precipitation could exceed a quarter inch by end of Thursday.
A cold northwesterly wind ahead of an advancing high pressure over the Canadian Prairies triggers an array of pop-up rain/snow showers in Upper Michigan through Tuesday. But, as high pressure builds into the region, the precipitation dries out towards Wednesday. A midweek reprieve takes effect before a system leeside of the Canadian Rockies brushes mixed rain and snow over the U.P. Thursday. Following on Friday is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain, then a transition to the wintry mix through Sunday -- potential stormy, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/
MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow mix moving in west late and spreading east towards Thursday morning; south winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/mix early, diminishing midday followed by a round of rain later in the afternoon; warmer and windy
>Highs: 50s/60
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, with light to moderate intensity mainly west; seasonably warm and breezy
>Highs: 50s/60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; cooling down; breezy
>Highs: 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery
>Highs: 40s
Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery
>Highs: 40
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; milder
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer
>Highs: 50s/60
