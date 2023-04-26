Slippery end to April begins Thursday with rain, snow and gusty winds

Slushy and wet road conditions possible as total precipitation could exceed a quarter inch by end of Thursday.
Slushy and wet road conditions possible as total precipitation could exceed a quarter inch by end of Thursday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold northwesterly wind ahead of an advancing high pressure over the Canadian Prairies triggers an array of pop-up rain/snow showers in Upper Michigan through Tuesday. But, as high pressure builds into the region, the precipitation dries out towards Wednesday. A midweek reprieve takes effect before a system leeside of the Canadian Rockies brushes mixed rain and snow over the U.P. Thursday. Following on Friday is a deeper Central Plains-based system capable of producing moderate to heavy rain, then a transition to the wintry mix through Sunday -- potential stormy, snowy end to April in Upper Michigan.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

MDOT Road Conditions Map: https://michigan.gov/drive

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow mix moving in west late and spreading east towards Thursday morning; south winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain/mix early, diminishing midday followed by a round of rain later in the afternoon; warmer and windy

>Highs: 50s/60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, with light to moderate intensity mainly west; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to occasionally heavy rain; mixed rain and snow developing west late; cooling down; breezy

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with snow west, mixed rain and snow east; blustery

>Highs: 40

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few to scattered rain showers; milder

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50s/60

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process

Latest News

Slippery end to April begins Thursday with rain, snow and gusty winds
Last nice day with rain starting Thursday morning
Last nice day with rain starting Thursday morning
Our next system which is set to bring chances of rain and snow
Mild day before rain and snow moves in
Pleasant spring Wednesday before light to moderate showers roll in