‘Say Cheese’: MSHS seniors start cheese club

By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Senior High School Seniors say they want to share their love of cheese with their fellow classmates.

The MSHS Cheese Society was founded back in December by seniors Piper Smart, Lily Dixon and Cynthia Duckwall.

The students, who all share a passion for cheese, want their classmates to learn about cheese outside of their grocery store.

“Cheese is one of the most vast food options,” Dixon said. “There’s so much different cheese and there’s so much to learn about cheese and it’s worldwide. We learned in our meeting today, there’s so much that people don’t really think about and it’s such a fascinating topic. People will just go to the grocery store and buy cheese, but why not learn about what you’re eating? And learn about all the opportunities and options that’s available to us?”

The club originally started with eight members. Now, that number has grown to 19.

“Who would’ve thought cheese would be the way to connect high schoolers?” Dixon said. “I’ve met people I’ve never talked to in the cheese club and people who don’t know us necessarily come and it’s been really great.”

“Everyone is really friendly too,” Duckwall said.

“It’s a really fun time, you get free cheese out of it, and it’s fantastic cheese,” Dixon said.

The Cheese Society meets every other Wednesday after school. Students can taste and discuss cheeses outside of what they would normally try. This Wednesday, Charlie “The Cheese Monger” Klecha from Everyday Wines visited the club with a variety of cheeses to discuss if some cheese is worth importing from Europe.

Students and adults alike have responded positively to the club.

“It’s been a hit, and we’ve had so much good feedback,” Dixon said. “Every adult we talked to was like: ‘Oh my God, I wish I could attend.’ If you really want to, you could come right on down.”

“We’ve had teachers donate cheese to us and stuff,” Duckwall said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”

All three of the co-founders would like to see this club continue next year.

