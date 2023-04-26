Pine Grove Country Club welcomes a new golf director as the opening day of season starts

New Golf Director Rob Heslar brings over 30 years of PGA club experience.
TV6's Clint McLeod shows off his putting skills on the green
TV6's Clint McLeod shows off his putting skills on the green(wluc)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring has sprung and golf courses are slowly opening. One Dickinson County country club welcomes a new director this season.

Roughly 100 golfers hit the greens at Pine Grove Country Club Wednesday, the first rounds here of the new season. This opening day was special for Rob Heslar. It is his first year as golf director for the club.

“I have worked at public, private, all different types of golf courses and memberships,” Heslar said. “I will bring a lot of value to them. This is a very traditional club that has a lot of great events. I hope to keep it going.”

The Kalamazoo native moved to the U.P. in February. After braving several late-season snow storms, he is thrilled to be outside again.

“I come from a course that was open 364 days,” Heslar said. “I have now been 60 days without seeing anybody out here. It is great to have people out here. The course is in great shape, it is exciting and a fun day.”

The country club is still accepting more members. There are currently about 460 signed up and Heslar’s goal is 500. He said the sport has grown since covid.

“COVID really drew a lot of golfers out. Even in this area, there is a strong demand to play,” Heslar said.

Heslar brings over 30 years of PGA club experience.

