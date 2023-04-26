NMU signs Okanagan Charter pledging to promote health, wellbeing on campus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU President Brock Tessman signed a charter Wednesday, pledging the university’s commitment to student health.

The Okanagan charter is a framework used in 17 U.S. universities to act as a guiding document to improve health and wellbeing. Tessman says health is already a priority on campus, but this new charter solidifies a long-term commitment.

“A lot of really great things are happening at Northern Michigan University already in those areas, but I think that this signing of the charter as we look to the future and we think about new ways to leverage our teaching, our research and our service in promotion in health and wellbeing,” Tessman said.

Tessman says this is only the first step in further investments.

“In the next days and weeks, you will hear a little bit more about how we are aligning our university around a few specific priorities, one of them being the culture and wellbeing on this campus,” Tessman said.

NMU Special Advisor for Wellbeing Abigail Wyche says the university will start implementing the charter on campus but plans to help the community.

“Through the wellbeing focused changes and enhancement on campus we will first intentionally care for our own community. From there our efforts will expand outward,” Wyche said.

NMU junior Abby Irish says it is a sign that the university is stepping up in its pledge to help improve campus wellbeing.

“Northern is making it more of a priority and they realize they can do more, so they are going to do more to make it more accessible for people on campus and overall, just make people more comfortable,” Irish said.

Tessman says the university is also working on constructing a wellness center which will act as a hub for mental health resources on campus. It is set to open this summer.

