NMU is helping students get a head start in their careers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is holding a career fair for high school sophomores and juniors May 9th.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. until noon in the Northern Center Ballrooms.

NMU currently has over 50 employers and NMU departments who will be attending and talking to students about career options after high school.

It is an informal, relaxed fair with 8 schools from Marquette and Alger Counties planning to attend.

NMU Departments and Admissions will also be there to talk to students if they are college bound.

Michigan Works and MARESA/Career Tech Education and Middle College will be available to help students looking for apprenticeships or hands-on options.

Plus, Wildcat Willy will be running around for photos and encouragement!

Walk-in is allowed but if students would like to register, they can do so here.

