Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday the Negaunee Middle School sixth-grade band played a 30-minute concert at the Lake View school gym.

The entire Lakeview Elementary School was at the concert to cheer the band on. Negaunee band teachers said this performance is great because it’s giving the band members more live experience playing in front of a crowd.

During the concert, the sixth-grade band performed a few songs that Lakeview Third graders wrote for them. One Lakeview Third Grader Haley Thomas said it was fun to be able to have a role in this presentation.

“We made up the name of the song and we thought it was really funny that we were making up a song about a dog named Bob,” said Thomas.

Students said the most fun part about this concert is hearing the song they picked be brought to life. Teachers said they hope that this performance persuaded a lot of the other young students to want to become a musician.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.