Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School

Negaunee band teachers said this performance is great because it’s giving the band members more live experience playing in front of a crowd.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday the Negaunee Middle School sixth-grade band played a 30-minute concert at the Lake View school gym.

The entire Lakeview Elementary School was at the concert to cheer the band on. Negaunee band teachers said this performance is great because it’s giving the band members more live experience playing in front of a crowd.

During the concert, the sixth-grade band performed a few songs that Lakeview Third graders wrote for them. One Lakeview Third Grader Haley Thomas said it was fun to be able to have a role in this presentation.

“We made up the name of the song and we thought it was really funny that we were making up a song about a dog named Bob,” said Thomas.

Students said the most fun part about this concert is hearing the song they picked be brought to life. Teachers said they hope that this performance persuaded a lot of the other young students to want to become a musician.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
Negaunee man dies after ‘workshop accident’
This vegan desert was one of the many vegetarian and dairy-free dishes available at the event.
Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosts Dinner with the Doctor
Rendition of Braveworks' proposed Vault Marquette parking structure project
Marquette City Commission approves Vault Marquette parking facility development agreement
President Joe Biden tours King Orchards fruit farm with from left, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich.,...
Biden names Whitmer a campaign co-chair for 2024 reelection bid
The cleanup will follow a six-step process. Currently, the air force is on step three.
Air Force addresses concerns of former air base contamination, explains next steps in cleanup process

Latest News

Fun Fest 2023 offers games and more Saturday
Fun Fest 2023 offers games and more Saturday
Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School
Negaunee 6th Grade band performs concert at Lakeview Elementary School
Escanaba Bethany Lutheran Church opens Free Store
Escanaba Bethany Lutheran Church opens Free Store
NMU signs Okanagan Charter pledging to promote health, wellbeing on campus
NMU signs Okanagan Charter pledging to promote health, wellbeing on campus
Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road
Marquette Police Department reminds drivers, cyclists to share the road